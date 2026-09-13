Over 8,000 runners turnup for Ladakh Marathon

LEH: More than 8,000 runners from across India and abroad converged in Leh on Sunday to participate in the 13th edition of the Ladakh Marathon.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena flagged off the 42-km full marathon and 21-km half marathon.

"It is inspiring to see runners from across India and the world come together in Ladakh, embracing the spirit of endurance, determination and adventure," Saxena said in a post on X.

Congratulating the participants, organisers, volunteers and support teams, Saxena said the growing popularity of the event has established it as a prestigious global sporting event.

He said the marathon provides an opportunity to showcase Ladakh's unique landscape, culture and warm hospitality to people from across the country and the world.