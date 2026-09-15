He has taken us a step forward: BFC players laud Munoz

While speaking to this daily, Ashique said that the Spaniard has brought a distinct energy and purpose to the training ground, making each session something to look forward to. “Every day, I look forward to coming to training, and that itself gives me extra motivation. I only wish I had a coach like him at the beginning of my career. He is the best coach I have worked with in my career. I can confidently say every Indian player in the squad has taken a step forward,” Ashique said during an open training session- ‘BFC Open Training – Up Close with the Blues’.

The event offered supporters an opportunity to interact with the players and get a glimpse of the team’s preparations ahead of the new season. “The coach trusts me a lot, and that gives me a great deal of motivation. With the way I am training now, I can assure you that wherever the coach puts me, I will create more opportunities. During one of our meetings with the coaching staff, I told Pep that I felt I was lacking a bit of pace and needed to improve my shooting. He helped me understand what I needed to work on, and now I specifically train in those areas,” Fanai stressed.

What sets Munoz apart, according to Ashique, is the extent to which he personalises the coaching process. Rather than treating the squad as a collective unit alone, the 47-year-old dedicates time to identifying and addressing the specific deficiencies of individual players.