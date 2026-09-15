He has taken us a step forward: BFC players laud Munoz

BENGALURU: Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest head coaches in history, had once remarked that: “there is one characteristic all managers need to survive in this world — you have to convince your players... The rest is poetry.” That sentiment finds a compelling resonance at Bengaluru FC before the beginning of another Indian Super League (ISL) campaign. Yet, the man inspiring such conviction in the Blues’ dressing room is not Guardiola, but compatriot, Pep Munoz, the head coach.
At the heart of his approach lies a coaching philosophy built on individual attention, constant dialogue and an understanding of each player’s strengths and shortcomings. For the Indian players in the camp, it is an unfamiliar yet enriching process.
Munoz’s methods have already made a profound impression on many players, including Ashique Kuruniyan, one of India’s most accomplished players on the left flank and Lalremtluanga Fanai, one of the most promising players for the Blues in the midfield, last season.
While speaking to this daily, Ashique said that the Spaniard has brought a distinct energy and purpose to the training ground, making each session something to look forward to. “Every day, I look forward to coming to training, and that itself gives me extra motivation. I only wish I had a coach like him at the beginning of my career. He is the best coach I have worked with in my career. I can confidently say every Indian player in the squad has taken a step forward,” Ashique said during an open training session- ‘BFC Open Training – Up Close with the Blues’.
The event offered supporters an opportunity to interact with the players and get a glimpse of the team’s preparations ahead of the new season. “The coach trusts me a lot, and that gives me a great deal of motivation. With the way I am training now, I can assure you that wherever the coach puts me, I will create more opportunities. During one of our meetings with the coaching staff, I told Pep that I felt I was lacking a bit of pace and needed to improve my shooting. He helped me understand what I needed to work on, and now I specifically train in those areas,” Fanai stressed.
What sets Munoz apart, according to Ashique, is the extent to which he personalises the coaching process. Rather than treating the squad as a collective unit alone, the 47-year-old dedicates time to identifying and addressing the specific deficiencies of individual players.
The new training methods will also have an impact on the international stage, particularly with India set to face high-profile opposition in upcoming international friendlies against Brazil, Uruguay, and Panama, Ashique believes. “Since the ISL is returning to its original format this year, the team will have enough time to understand what is required. That is a really positive sign for us. BFC, as a club, has also played a big role in making this happen,” Fanai concludes.
But while the early signs surrounding Munoz have been overwhelmingly positive, the real test is still to come. Finding the right balance and combination could determine how far this new-look Blues side can go.
And that will be Munoz’s litmus test.