Pakistan asks AHF for neutral venue as Champions Trophy hockey matches are set in India

Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to shift the Asian Champions Trophy hockey matches to a neutral venue, citing the “sensitive bilateral situation” with India and security concerns.
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought either a complete relocation of the October 27-November 5 tournament or for all of Pakistan's matches to be played at a neutral venue, PTI reported.
However, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who is also an AHF vice-president, rejected the request and said there would be no change in venue.
“No such request would be entertained. There will be no change in venue. In the past also Pakistan did this, if they want to play in Asian Champions Trophy they will have to come to India,” Bhola Nath told PTI.
The tournament is scheduled to be held in Mohali and Jalandhar in Punjab from October 27 to November 5.
Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said the request was made to ensure the team's “uninterrupted and full participation” in the continental tournament.
“The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials,” Wani said in a statement.
He said Pakistan remained committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and to promoting hockey globally.
“We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics,” Wani said.
“We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament.”
Asked what would happen if Pakistan stuck to its position, Bhola Nath said Bangladesh and Oman could replace the team.
“We have two teams in Bangladesh and Oman who can take Pakistan's place,” he said.
The development came hours after a senior PHF official told PTI that the Pakistani government had not given clearance for the national team to travel to India, contrary to an earlier claim by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Mann had earlier confirmed Pakistan's participation in the Asian Champions Trophy along with Bhola Nath, saying India's sports policy allowed Pakistan to participate in multinational sporting events held in the country.
Pakistan had also withdrawn from the FIH Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year and the Asia Cup, citing security concerns.
India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea are the participating teams in the regional tournament.
(With inputs from PTI)