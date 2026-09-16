Pakistan asks AHF for neutral venue as Champions Trophy hockey matches are set in India

Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to shift the Asian Champions Trophy hockey matches to a neutral venue, citing the “sensitive bilateral situation” with India and security concerns.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought either a complete relocation of the October 27-November 5 tournament or for all of Pakistan's matches to be played at a neutral venue, PTI reported.

However, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, who is also an AHF vice-president, rejected the request and said there would be no change in venue.

“No such request would be entertained. There will be no change in venue. In the past also Pakistan did this, if they want to play in Asian Champions Trophy they will have to come to India,” Bhola Nath told PTI.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Mohali and Jalandhar in Punjab from October 27 to November 5.

Interim PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said the request was made to ensure the team's “uninterrupted and full participation” in the continental tournament.

“The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials,” Wani said in a statement.