Dronacharya awardee Raman's dream project — A global centre of excellence focussing on para-paddlers

CHENNAI: When S Raman and B Bhuvaneswari left their well-paying, steady central government jobs to start their table tennis (TT) High Performance Centre on Harrington Road here a decade ago, the dream was to have a space to train and produce world-class paddlers. Raman — Commonwealth and South Asian Games gold medalist, an Olympian, and an Arjuna awardee — and his wife Bhuvaneswari, former India No 1, envisioned a dream, took a leap of faith, and made the centre to a reality in 2017.

Nine years have passed since, and in this time, the sport has evolved and developed massively. Former chief national coach Raman, and his academy, too, has brought many accolades to the country in TT. It began at the 2018 Asian Games when G Sathiyan won bronze in the men’s team event, bringing India a TT medal at the event after almost six decades. Then the Ultimate Table Tennis came along, paddlers got exposure, and the medals followed too. Through it all, Raman’s academy has served as a space for players to grow and thrive. In this time, Raman was honoured with the much-deserved Dronacharya Award in 2021.

Sitting in his academy on a hot Friday afternoon, Raman reflects with pride on what the academy has accomplished thus far. “That's why we quit our lucrative job. Today, my colleagues in Indian Oil are executive directors and chief general managers and so on and so forth. I'm happy for them, but I'm happy where I am. There were a lot of challenges in terms of building the infrastructure. We had to put in all our money from PF, pension, savings and do what it takes. We spent about Rs 75 lakhs at the time. Looking back, we are very happy that we did what we did because we saw some great results. Players going to Olympics, winning World Championship medals in juniors, and then Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medals back-to-back. Thankfully, we had a good bunch of players who committed to this journey and we are proud of that,” he reflects.

The first of its kind when Raman began, the academy is now home for 25-30 paddlers who train there regularly. Raman has ensured it has remained available for any aspiring athlete who steps onto the premises of the second-floor facility. "I realised very early that though I didn't have the facilities back then. I knew that if I had to produce some great players, I needed to have good infrastructure, sports science, all ringed together. We started in 2015-16 and by 2018, we secured a Asian Games medal, Sathiyan started winning WTT titles, and hit the world's highest ranking ever by an Indian. We got the world championship bronze medal in juniors and then a senior, and then a silver medal in juniors, a historic silver medal last year. It's been a real good ride," Raman adds.