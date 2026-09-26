India women extend golden run, clinch Fourth Asian Games Kabaddi title with win over Iran

NAGOYA: Defending champions India clinched a record-extending fourth Asian Games women's kabaddi title with a thrilling 37-34 victory over Iran in the final here on Saturday.

India have now won the women's kabaddi title at every Asian Games since the sport was introduced in Guangzhou 2010, except in 2018, when Iran ended their winning run with a victory in the Jakarta final.

India held a 22-16 lead at half-time and looked in control, but Iran fought back strongly in the second half to reduce the deficit to a single point at 26-27.

Leading 27-22, India saw their advantage almost disappear when Iran's Atena Madadi produced a four-point raid to make it 26-27.

It was the closest Iran came to taking the lead, as India's defence regained its composure to keep the opponents at bay.

Iran, who had only one player from their previous Asian Games campaign, never managed to go ahead in the contest.

India's lead was again reduced to three points after Pinki failed to hold a raider while attempting a tackle.