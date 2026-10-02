Asian Games 2026: Gold rush — India smash massive six

NAGOYA: Six gold in a day — this is by far the best day for India at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. If India were struggling to win gold medals in the first 10 days, the last three days have been quite productive. The day, however, belonged to the boxers and women's hockey team.

If three boxers secured a top of the podium finish, sending the country into a celebratory frenzy, the icing on the cake came later in the day on the hockey field. For the first time in 44 years, the women's team rose from the lows of Paris 2024 to beat China 1-0 and clinch gold at the Asian Games. In the process, they also sealed their berth for the LA 2028 Olympics on Friday.

Lalremsiami landed the first strike in the tenth minute but from thereon, it was goalkeeper Bichu Devi's heroics and a defence that ensured India a historic gold medal. Meanwhile, Archery created history winning India’s first-ever recurve gold beating South Korea. Sujeet Kalkal in wrestling seemed unstoppable.