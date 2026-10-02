Asian Games: Indian women win hockey gold after 44 years, qualify for 2028 Olympics

KAKAMIGAHARA: The Indian women's hockey team humbled defending champions China 1-0 here on Friday to win their first Asian Games gold medal in 44 years, securing a direct berth at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Lalremsiami scored the all-important winning goal for India with a fantastic tomahawk in the 10th minute.

The Indians were at their best in defence as they thwarted relentless Chinese attack thereafter, including a penalty stroke save by veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia.

With this, India ended a 44-year wait for their second Asian Games gold.

India have won the women's hockey gold only once, in 1982, when women's hockey made its debut at the Asian Games, and have since come close to reclaiming the title on two occasions. They finished runners-up in 1998 and 2018, losing to South Korea and Japan respectively.

Paris Olympics' silver medallist China settled for the second place, while Japan bagged the bronze after defeating South Korea 4-2 in shoot-out in the third-place play-off game.