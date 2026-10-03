Asian Games: What winning a cricket gold medal in Japan means to Shreyas and Co



For Iyer and his team, everything has been part of experience. It is not always that someone in the team can win a gold medal. “That itself is a driving force,” he said. “The feeling is fantastic,” he said. “I personally feel that we are a professional bunch of players, and all we want to do is come and play as long as possible. It doesn't matter what the conditions are, what facilities we get, because the eventual goal is to win. And today, we won that game, and I'm elated by each and every individual performance, stepping up to this occasion where we knew that it was raining constantly and the practice sessions were very limited.”

S Viswanadh, aka Sanju Samson, walked towards and spoke to a select journalists in Malayalam. “Two matches were played normally, but the conditions were quite different. The final was very tight; they played really well. So it doesn't feel like gold that was handed to us easily — it feels like something we really had to fight for. That makes the happiness even greater.”

World Cup or Asian Games medal, Sanju was in his usual self and not hiding behind semantics. “I am just happy right now and don't have any big greed or cravings. I'm happy with what we've achieved and looking forward to going home with a happy heart.”

“It's my first time in Japan. It's a wonderful country, great people, and a good system. I enjoyed it as much as possible. I feel cricket has good potential here; once facilities and infrastructure improve, it will definitely get even better.”

Like Samson, Iyer also spoke about the feeling. “It's very different because you come to a country where cricket is not worshipped that much, and even though the country is very beautiful — we loved it when we arrived—because the discipline and the amount of culture this country has, it is something to learn from. And I also feel that even though the facilities were limited, we were absolutely aware of what's going to happen.”

This is just a stepping stone for the Olympics. The India team would be preparing with this gold. Cricket can safely be considered as the biggest colonial legacy the country has inherited and is something impossible to shake off. When it comes to India and Pakistan the sport divides more than what sports are supposed to do. It was visible even on Saturday when the two captains tossed (they did it close to the sight screen away from the prying eyes), when the two teams lined up and in the end when the game ended.