Bronze medallist Manush hopes to improve from Asiad experience

KOLKATA: If one has to learn how to take defeats on the chin, they can take a leaf out of Manush Shah, the paddler who won a bronze medal in the Asian Games. He won that bronze medal along with Diya Chitale in the mixed doubles event in Nagoya.

While the duo – ranked No 8 as of September 28 – continued India’s medal run in the quadrennial bash, both of them did not fare well in other events. The duo was the only silver lining for India in an otherwise poor campaign. Facing World No 4 pair of Chun Ting Wong and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarterfinals, they went on to win the next two games after the match was tied at 1-1. Manush believed that the medal carries more weight, considering what his partner had to go through. Just two days before the Asian Games, Chitale’s long-time personal coach Peter Engel passed away due to multiple ailments.

“I understand it was very difficult for her. That was something which gave her the push from the mental perspective towards winning this important match and that is the reason she dedicated the medal to the coach. It was superb mental strength from her side that she could still perform at her peak,” he said.

When the pair learnt that their semifinal opponents would be World No 1 pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, they were excited. While the first meeting between them did not go well in the WTT finals last year, they had planned strategies for the second time. However, it did not go according to their plan. “We had strategized but we need to understand, both are individually world No. 1. It became really hard for us to target one particular player, because normally when you play doubles you try to target a weaker player, but in this case, if both of them are so strong, then it becomes hard for us as a pair to target one individual,” he said.