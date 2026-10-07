After Asian Games high, record-breaker Vithya shifts focus to Worlds debut

Before the Asian Games, questions were raised over conditions, accommodations but the athlete from Coimbatore said she was prepared for everything. "I have trained without shoes before. Even now, I cook my own food. We stay in rented housing supported by my coach. For nearly five or six years, I lived in a shared room with twenty other athletes. We used to travel without train reservations, sitting near the lavatories. My coach always told me: 'Why are we here? If you are on an international stage (opportunity), your only job is to perform. Don't worry about whether you have luxury, room comforts, or food-just make sure you have clothes to wear and go run your race. Don't think about medals or breaking records. Run for the time'. He told me to chase the timing, so that's all I focused on," she revealed.

While Vithya broke a 42-year-old record, she explained how Singh was expecting a 53s finish at the Asian Games. "When I asked my coach if he was happy, he actually said no, because he expected a 53-second finish from me. I could have achieved it this season itself, but missed out. Our next target is the World Championships. At the world level, the top records are around 50 seconds, and you need a 51s time to make an Olympic final. Running 54 seconds isn't enough. Instead of being satisfied with a national record or a bronze medal, if we want to compete at the absolute elite level, we need 52 or 53 seconds finish," she insisted.

Vithya has not yet debuted at the World Championships. With the top 48 competing and her current rank being around 35, she feels the need for exposure. However, her coach Singh trusts his ward to do well. "We are waiting for the AFI calendar to be released. At the start of a season, we assess what we gained, note our mistakes, see what worked, and plan ahead. Last year, we aimed for a sub-55.5s timing, but ahead of the Asian Championships in Bangkok, she suffered a severe ankle sprain. Her ankle was completely swollen, yet she ran the final on painkillers and won bronze. If not for that injury, the national record would have fallen last year. Because she strained it so badly, we shut down the season early. Now that this season has ended successfully, we will take a short vacation and plan our long-term roadmap," said the coach.