Swimmer Kapil Kumar wins Silver medal in 400m freestyle at Asian Para Games

NAGOYA: Indian swimmer Kapil Kumar clinched the silver medal in men's 400m freestyle S10 event at the Asian Para Games here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old clocked 4:38.44 to finish second behind Japan's Akito Minai, who smashed the Games record en route to his gold in 4:27.44.

Iran's Shahin Izadyar bagged the bronze in the five-swimmer field with a time of 4:38.65.

Swimmers in the S10 class typically have minimal physical impairments, such as weakness affecting their legs, missing feet, a leg missing below the knee or problems with their hips.

In Paralympic swimming, the prefixes S, SB and SM denote the stroke category.

S applies to freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events, SB to breaststroke events and SM to individual medley events.