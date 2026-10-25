PT Usha hails athletes for their 114 medal haul performance at Asian Para Games

NEW DELHI: Veteran athlete and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Sunday hailed para-athletes for their outstanding performance at the Asian Para Games, saying that their "unyielding spirit" will inspire millions of people across the country "to chase their dreams against all odds".

India's para-athletes surpassed all expectations to deliver their best ever show at the Asian Para Games, ending their campaign at the fourth place with a haul of 114 medals including 30 gold, 35 silver, and 49 bronze.

India sent 168 athletes in Japan, nearly half the size of the contingent that went to the Hangzhou Games in 2023 and finished with the then haul of 108 medals, including 27 gold.

"A phenomenal display of grit, determination, and absolute brilliance by our para-athletes at the Asian Para Games! Every single medal won is a testament to your unyielding spirit and hours of relentless hard work," she wrote on 'X'.