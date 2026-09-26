Chhattisgarh's Sanju Devi powers India to Asian Games women's kabaddi gold

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's Sanju Devi played a key role in India's gold medal-winning campaign in women's kabaddi at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, capping a journey from a remote village to the top of Asian sport.

Sanju, from Kerakachhar village in Korba district, grew up in a family dependent on daily-wage labour and farming. She took up kabaddi in Class 5 at a government school, despite having no proper sports facilities in her village.

To receive formal coaching, she travelled nearly three hours every day between her village and Korba city. Recognising her talent, Korba District Kabaddi Association secretary Anuj Pratap Singh supported her with coaching and accommodation.

Financial hardship nearly ended her career when she received her first national call-up for an overseas tournament. Unable to afford passport and travel expenses, her coach lent her Rs 5,000 to help her make the trip.

Sanju emerged as one of India's top raiders after a standout performance at the Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in Dhaka, where she scored 16 of India's 35 points in the final against Chinese Taipei and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. She also helped India win the 6th Senior Women's Asian Kabaddi Championship in Iran.

At the 2026 Asian Games, Sanju led India's attack as the team defeated Bangladesh, Iran and Nepal to reach the final.

In the gold medal match against Iran, she scored crucial touch points in the closing stages as India secured a 37-34 victory to win the women's kabaddi title.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated Sanju over a phone call and said her achievement had brought pride to both the state and the country, while inspiring girls from rural areas to pursue sports.