Asian Games 2026: Borrowed bows, contemplating quitting to Archery gold — Sahil's story

Life a struggle

Life itself has been a struggle for Sahil. His next aim is to get a Class One job in the Maharashtra government. He was anxious after turning 25 as he was getting older for certain government jobs. He was torn between his career as an archer and his obligation to support his family. His father Rajesh vividly speaks about this in the end of 2024. He told him that this was his last year to win medals or else leave archery. “He competed with borrowed arrows during the selection trials and earned a place in the India team,” said his father. Things started taking a better turn. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) provided him with a new bow (the one he was using was five years old).

Born to a modest family, it was not easy for Sahil.

Something happened with Sahil. He took all opportunities and had Asian Games in his mind. For someone who endured the hardship of life, pressure in the final was nothing. “There was no pressure,” he said in the mixed zone. In fact, his last shot was a 10.

The meticulous training helped. “We trained at Shilaroo in the cold and in Sonepat as well,” Sahil said. “We adjusted with the conditions. Our nationals are even more competitive, so there was not much pressure.”

Rajesh still remembers the days when he had to survive with odd jobs here and there. Just before Covid, the company he was working with shut down. When Covid happened, it got worse. “I was doing jobs that would give me `10000 - `12000 a month,” he said. Not ideal for supporting a child pursuing a professional sport like archery. He had to struggle to find a job for two years. At that time, Sahil was at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

For Sahil, though, the icing on the cake was the Olympics with T Chikitha. Though an individual sport, they play as a team. “We know each other’s games, so we keep prompting from behind to adjust their game, here and there or we keep egging them on,” said Sahil.

Though the Olympic quota has been secured, the team will be finalised close to the Olympics. Sahil said the quota is for the country and he would do his best to remain in the mixed team as the top player. For now, though, a small break.

Life itself has been a struggle for Sahil. His next aim is to get a Class One job in the Maharashtra government. He was anxious after turning 25 as he was getting older for certain government jobs. He was torn between his career as an archer and his obligation to support his family. His father Rajesh vividly speaks about this in the end of 2024. He told him that this was his last year to win medals or else leave archery. “He competed with borrowed arrows during the selection trials and earned a place in the India team,” said his father. Things started taking a better turn. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) provided him with a new bow (the one he was using was five years old).

Born to a modest family, it was not easy for Sahil.

Something happened with Sahil. He took all opportunities and had Asian Games in his mind. For someone who endured the hardship of life, pressure in the final was nothing. “There was no pressure,” he said in the mixed zone. In fact, his last shot was a 10.

The meticulous training helped. “We trained at Shilaroo in the cold and in Sonepat as well,” Sahil said. “We adjusted with the conditions. Our nationals are even more competitive, so there was not much pressure.”

Rajesh still remembers the days when he had to survive with odd jobs here and there. Just before Covid, the company he was working with shut down. When Covid happened, it got worse. “I was doing jobs that would give me `10000 - `12000 a month,” he said. Not ideal for supporting a child pursuing a professional sport like archery. He had to struggle to find a job for two years. At that time, Sahil was at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata.

For Sahil, though, the icing on the cake was the Olympics with T Chikitha. Though an individual sport, they play as a team. “We know each other’s games, so we keep prompting from behind to adjust their game, here and there or we keep egging them on,” said Sahil.

Though the Olympic quota has been secured, the team will be finalised close to the Olympics. Sahil said the quota is for the country and he would do his best to remain in the mixed team as the top player. For now, though, a small break.