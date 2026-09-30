Asian Games 2026: Chikitha puts behind rough patch to bring twin gold

NAGOYA: Chikitha T was in a tearing hurry after winning the compound women’s team gold at the Okazaki sports park near Nagoya on Wednesday. She went to prepare for the mixed final with Sahil Jadhav.

After the second gold she came to the mixed zone. She looked zoned out and aloof. “She is like this, looks a bit lost and disinterested,” said coach Jewanjot Singh Teja. “It is good for archery as she remains focused on the sport.”

Just before the Asian Games, things were not as expected for Chikitha. She was going through a rough patch and had to seek mental help. Meditation and breathing exercises twice a day became her potion. Slowly, she grew in strength and here, she is a double gold medallist.

The 21-year-old from Sultanpur dabbled with other sports before concentrating on archery. Her father wanted her to emulate Saina Nehwal but because of her height she gave up. She started karate soon after and had a black belt as well. It was not until 2018 that she started archery. She was pursuing the sport in paddy stacks. That was during Dussehra holidays when her father’s younger brother bought a Recurve bow for her.