Sports Ministry to set up five regional committees to scout talent: Kiren Rijiju

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju spoke of this plan during the 8th E-Conclave conducted by the Integrated Basketball Players Association on Monday.

Published: 24th August 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to promote sports and provide a platform to budding sportspersons, the sports ministry will set up five regional committees to scout talent across the country.

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju spoke of this plan during the 8th E-Conclave conducted by the Integrated Basketball Players Association (IBPA) on Monday.

"India is a large country so we cannot have one committee. From this year, we will have five regional committees to scout talents," said the sports minister.

"We will go deep in identifying the real talents. Once we identify these talents, they will be housed in the academies funded by the government."

The conclave was organised in memory of late Harish Sharma, former secretary-general of Basketball Federation of India. Sajjan Singh, IBPA's president, delivered the welcome address. General secretary Jaysankar Menon welcomed the minister.

Rijiju emphasised on a sports culture in the country. 

"Every school and college will have to play an important role. For this, we need to ensure that sports become part of the core subjects. Sports cannot remain extracurricular activities." The minister reiterated the country should change its wrong notions about sports.

"Playing will never ruin one’s career. This kind of negative approach or attitude should be changed. If a sportsperson, who plays for the country, suffers then he will not encourage his children to take up sports. For that, the government, society and corporate sectors should ensure that we not only give honour to these sportspersons but also give them incentives."

Speaking on the promotion of basketball, Rijiju expressed the need to introduce a professional league. "We will have to have some kinds of leagues, tournaments, more often of high stature. NBA has come to India and they have sponsored certain players. We should have more tournaments and good leagues with participation from international players. I am sure India with talented players will make rapid growth in basketball. All we need to do is to identify the right talent at the right age." 

Former players and coaches Ajmer Singh, Abdul Hamid, Aparna Ghosh, Ram Kumar and Geethu Anna Jose also spoke on the occasion.

