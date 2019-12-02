Home Sport Cricket

Nathan Lyon stars as Australia thrash Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs, win series 2-0

Hazlewood picked up the penultime wicket soon after the dinner break and Cummins finished off the match when he threw down the stumps at the non-striker's end to run out Mohammad Abbas.

Published: 02nd December 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ADELAIDE:  Nathan Lyon had never taken a five-wicket haul against Pakistan. The veteran off-spinner hadn't taken a wicket in the day-night test until the fourth day.

Then they tumbled.

He took two wickets in the first session Monday and three in the second before Australia finished off a victory by an innings and 48 runs under lights to complete a two-test series sweep with more than a day to spare.

The 32-year-old Lyon (5-69) now has 50 test wickets at the Adelaide Oval, where he'd worked as a curator before making the national team, his 16th five-wicket haul in tests and his first against Pakistan.

The pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood did most of the damage in the first test, which Australia won by an innings and five runs, and in Pakistan's first innings in Adelaide before the follow-on.

Pakistan resumed at 39-3 on day four and took the total to 123 before Lyon came into his own on familiar turf.

Hazlewood picked up the penultime wicket soon after the dinner break and Cummins finished off the match when he threw down the stumps at the non-striker's end to run out Mohammad Abbas.

Opener David Warner's triple century set Australia on course for another big win, following up from his 154 in the first test.

Marnus Labuschagne also produced back-to-back centuries as the Australian batsmen dominated an inexperienced Pakistan attack.

Lyon dismissed Shaheen Afridi to complete a five-wicket haul with the last delivery before the main interval Monday as Pakistan slumped to 229-8.

Pakistan added only 10 further runs after the break.

Pakistan was 39-3 overnight after being forced to follow-on on day three, when the visitors were bowled out for 302 to surrender a 287-run first-innings lead.

Shan Masood scored 68 in a determined, 127-ball stand that ended when he advanced to Lyon and mis-judged a drive to mid-off, where Starc took a simple catch to end a 103-run fourth-wicket stand and make the score 123-4.

Asad Shafiq grafted his way to 57 from 112 balls before he was caught at leg-slip by Warner, trying to work a Lyon delivery square, as Pakistan slipped to 154-5.

Pakistan has been on the back foot since Australia won the toss and batted at Adelaide, with Warner posting an unbeaten 335 before skipper Tim Paine declared with the total at 589-3.

ALSO READ | Was getting ready to congratulate David Warner, thinking he may go past 400: Brian Lara

The dominance continued after the first break, with Lyon taking over from the quicks as the main threat.

He bowled with subtle variety and just missing edges while getting regular wickets and conceding few runs with the old ball.

The sixth-wicket pair offered some stubborn defence before Lyon had Iftikhar Ahmed (27) caught by Labuschagne at short leg.

He trapped Yasir Shah (13) lbw in front with a ball that skidded and sped on for 13 and went to the dinner break midway through his 25th over when Shaheen was caught at mid-off by Hazlewood.

Pakistan will return home to host its first test series in a decade on home soil, against Sri Lanka, and Australia will take on New Zealand in a three-test series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia Vs Pakistan Pakistan vs Australia Nathan Lyon David Warner Pakistan cricket australia
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deja vu for Chennai? December rains leave city inundated
Hyd Rape Case: Furious citizens take to the street, demand justice
Gallery
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp