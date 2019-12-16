Home Sport Cricket

Brian Lara calls Virat Kohli the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket

Lara says he is in awe of how Kohli has honed his skills to take batting to an "unbelievable level".

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Virat Kohli (Photos | Agencies)

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Virat Kohli is the cricketing equivalent of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his sheer commitment towards the game even though a KL Rahul can consider himself at par with the India captain in terms of talent, feels West Indies batting icon Brian Lara.

One of the greatest batsmen to have played the game and for many, the best left-hander of all-time along with Sir Garfield Sobers, Lara says he is in awe of how Kohli has honed his skills to take batting to an "unbelievable level".

READ | Cristiano Ronaldo inspires everyone, he is on another level: Virat Kohli

"I think it has got a lot to do with Virat's outstanding commitment besides his preparation. I don't think he is any more talented than a KL Rahul or a Rohit Sharma but his commitment to prepare himself properly stands out.

He is, for me, the cricketing equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo," Lara told PTI during an exclusive interaction.

"His fitness level and his mental strength is unbelievable."

Brian Lara | AFP

For the 50-year-old Lara, who scored nearly 12,000 runs in Test cricket, Kohli can fit into the best teams of any era -- be it Clive Lloyd's 'Unbeatables' of the '70s or Sir Don Bradman's 'Invincibles' of 1948.

"His batting skills are unbelievable. He is a guy you cannot leave out in any era. If a guy is averaging 50 plus in all versions of the game, then that is something which is unheard of," the legend said.

