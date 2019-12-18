Home Sport Cricket

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma joins Sourav Ganguly, David Warner in elite list

Rohit gave India a flying start as he shared a 227-run partnership with KL Rahul for the opening wicket at Vizag. Meanwhile, Rahul also notched up his third ton as he played a 104-ball 102 run innings

VISAKHAPATNAM: In-form opener Rohit Sharma achieved another milestone on Wednesday as he joined former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and David Warner in the list of most ODI hundreds in a year.

In the ongoing second contest of the three-match rubber against West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here, Rohit slammed his 28th ODI century, which was his seventh ton this year.

Both Ganguly and Warner had seven centuries in the year 2000 and 2016 respectively. Former India great Sachin Tendulkar tops the chart for most tons in a year as he had smashed nine centuries in the year 1998.

Rohit gave India a flying start as he shared a 227-run partnership with KL Rahul for the opening wicket at Vizag. Meanwhile, Rahul also notched up his third ton as he played a 104-ball 102 run innings.

West Indies however, currently lead the series 1-0 after hammering the hosts by eight wickets in the first match in Chennai.

