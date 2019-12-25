Home Sport Cricket

Faf du Plessis admits off-field dramas took toll on Proteas

Du Plessis said that although he had tried to keep the players separate from off-field issues, he personally had to get involved. 

Published: 25th December 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Faf du Plessis. (Photo | AP)

Faf du Plessis. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

CENTURION: South African captain Faf du Plessis admitted on Friday that off-field dramas in South African cricket had taken a toll on him in the past six months.

"There were a lot of challenges," said Du Plessis during the second full day of training before the first Test against England starting at Centurion on Thursday.

Controversies involving officials culminated in demands for the board of Cricket South Africa to resign, the suspension of the chief executive and the appointment of a new cricket-focused leadership.

Du Plessis said that although he had tried to keep the players separate from off-field issues, he personally had to get involved. 

Reports have emerged of administrative issues affecting the players during a poor Cricket World Cup campaign in England earlier this year, which was followed by a disastrous tour of India, where South Africa lost all three Tests by wide margins.

The crisis in South African cricket came to a head when five journalists were banned three weeks ago, leading to major sponsors putting pressure on Cricket South Africa. "When things started unfolding, the way I saw it was that things needed to get real bad before it got better, so I'm happy that process unfolded to where we are today," said Du Plessis.

"The last six months have taken a lot more energy from me as a leader than I would normally require," he said. "But it is something I've thought was important and I couldn't not put energy into all the different areas that needed attention."

He said developments in the past two weeks, including the appointment of former captain Graeme Smith as interim director of cricket, followed by the appointment of Test legends Mark Boucher and Jacques Kallis as head coach and batting consultant, had led to a new mood of optimism.

- Lack of preparation time -

Du Plessis said the build-up to the World Test Championship series against England was far from ideal with minimal time to adjust to new leadership and the players having only played Twenty20 cricket in the past six weeks.

"We aren't as prepared as we would have liked to be as a Test team but what is more important is the things that have changed in the last two weeks," he said. "Cricketers in South Africa and also the public have got a lot of optimism about the team. Obviously we'll always get judged on our performances and only time will tell but for me it is really, really important that we focused on getting the right people in the right places."

Du Plessis said that with the team having lost a lot of experience among the players, the appointment of highly-experienced former players provided the best possible substitute.

"The biggest thing that has unfolded is the information we share. We are very inexperienced as a team in some departments. The best way to tackle that head-on is to talk to guys who have been there and done it. The last two days have been exceptional in terms of just hearing the conversations that have taken place."

New coach Boucher said the key challenge was to prepare as well as possible. "It's about getting the confidence back, to make sure we tick every single box possible so when we get into the Test match the guys feel they are ready for it."

Boucher said he believed South Africans responded well when they had their backs against the wall. "We've been through some tough times in this country but we're resilient. Sport can change very, very quickly. We've promised ourselves that what has happened in the past is not a burden for this team to carry. It's about a new challenge."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Faf du Plessis South Africa vs England Proteas
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp