Home Sport Cricket

Super ODI Series intended to have high class tourney: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly's idea of a Super ODI Series has been hailed by both Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Published: 28th December 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that the idea behind having a four-nation ODI -- which involves Australia, England and one other team -- is to have a "good, competitive tournament".

"It's a proposal. Let's see where it goes. The reason behind it is only to have a good, competitive tournament," Ganguly told Hindustan Times.

Giving an example of the ongoing Test between Australia and New Zealand which saw a record crowd on the Boxing Day at the MCG, he said: "People want to see a high class tournament and we are attempting to do it."

However, he made it clear that for the tournament to happen from 2021, they will have to overcome a lot of hurdles.

"We will have to get clearances from the broadcasters and ICC for a four-nation tournament. Then, there are the Future Tours Programme (FTP) areas to look at, as to where do we fit it within the FTP," the BCCI chief said.

"But it's just a way to create a niche tournament. We are looking for quality cricket. What we see today, is only bilaterals happening," he added.

Ganguly's idea of a Super ODI Series has been hailed by both Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). But former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes the proposal will be a "flop" one just like the "Big Three Model".

"By playing such a series, these four countries want to isolate the other member nations which is not a good news. But I think this will be a flop idea like the Big Three model, which was introduced few years back," Latif has said.

Responding to the criticism, Ganguly said the tournament is not meant only to benefit "The Big Three". "There will be a fourth team as well. We have to just fit this tournament in the gap, which is the biggest challenge. The agenda just is a high class tournament with very powerful teams put together."

"Very rarely do you get to see India, Australia, England and South Africa or a New Zealand play a quadrangular tournament," he added.

The BCCI chief also made it clear that the Indian players will have to go to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for post-injury rehabilitation. Ganguly's comments came after his meeting with Head of Cricket at the NCA Rahul Dravid.

"I met Rahul Dravid yesterday, and we have put a system in place. The bowlers will have to go to the NCA. If anybody (else) has to treat them, they will have to come to NCA," Ganguly said.

"Whatever may be the reason, we will accommodate everything. We will also make sure the players are comfortable and they don't feel left out or out of place. So, we will do it that way."

"We are going full throttle with the NCA. Construction work will start (at the new land) and it will be a state-of-the-art unit. In 18 months time, if we are still there, you will see an NCA that will be spick and span."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Super ODI Series
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp