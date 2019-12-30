Rashid Khan flaunts 'camel' bat in BBL, Sunrisers want him to carry it for IPL 2020
Playing for the Adelaide Strikers against defending champions Melbourne Renegades, Rashid was seen holding a bat that had a depression on its back, giving it the look of a camel's back.
Published: 30th December 2019 12:46 PM | Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:46 PM | A+A A-
MELBOURNE: Afghanistan star Rashid Khan on Sunday flaunted a new bat design at the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League.
Playing for the Adelaide Strikers against defending champions Melbourne Renegades, Rashid was seen holding a bat that had a depression on its back, giving it the look of a camel's back.
Cricket Australia tweeted a picture of the bat and nicknamed it "The Camel."
"They call it 'The Camel' Thoughts on @rashidkhan_19 's new style of bat? #BBL09", they wrote. IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad responded to the tweet asking the Afghan to carry it for IPL 2020.
Carry it along for IPL 2020, @rashidkhan_19! https://t.co/qP0WVo1S8v— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 29, 2019
Rashid turned up with an all-round performance in the match. With the unique bat, he smashed 25 runs off 16 balls to push the Strikers' score to 155/6.
He then bowled a stellar spell, giving away just 15 runs in 4 overs and taking two wickets. He ended the match with the best economy rate in his team.
(With inputs from IANS)