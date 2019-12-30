Home Sport Cricket

Rashid Khan flaunts 'camel' bat in BBL, Sunrisers want him to carry it for IPL 2020

Playing for the Adelaide Strikers against defending champions Melbourne Renegades, Rashid was seen holding a bat that had a depression on its back, giving it the look of a camel's back.

Published: 30th December 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Camel bat used by Rashid Khan. (Photo | Twitter/@@cricketcomau)

By Online Desk

MELBOURNE: Afghanistan star Rashid Khan on Sunday flaunted a new bat design at the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League.

Cricket Australia tweeted a picture of the bat and nicknamed it "The Camel."

"They call it 'The Camel' Thoughts on @rashidkhan_19 's new style of bat? #BBL09", they wrote. IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad responded to the tweet asking the Afghan to carry it for IPL 2020.

Rashid turned up with an all-round performance in the match. With the unique bat, he smashed 25 runs off 16 balls to push the Strikers' score to 155/6.

He then bowled a stellar spell, giving away just 15 runs in 4 overs and taking two wickets. He ended the match with the best economy rate in his team.

(With inputs from IANS)

TAGS
Rashid Khan Camel Bat IPL 2020 BBL
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp