STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England's Jofra Archer can't find his World Cup medal

Archer has "gone mad" searching for his World Cup winners' medal that got misplaced while he moved into a new house during the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Published: 26th April 2020 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: England pacer Jofra Archer has "gone mad" searching for his World Cup winners' medal that got misplaced while he moved into a new house which has been "turned upside down" during the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

"I had it (medal) hanging off a portrait someone did for me and sent to me, I had my medal hanging on that," the 25-year-old fast bowler of Caribbean descent was quoted as saying by BBC Radio.

"I moved flat and the picture is on the new wall but there's no medal. I turned the house upside down for about a week but I still haven't managed to find it," he added.

Archer played a part in England's maiden World Cup triumph last year.

"I know it should be in the house so I will keep eyes out for it but I've gone mad looking for it already," said the Barbados-born cricketer, who bowled the Super Over in the World Cup final against New Zealand at the Lord's.

Archer, who made his international debut only last year, said the forced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given him time to search for the medal.

"There's nothing else to do in isolation. It's all hands on deck," he said.

Asked what was his initial reaction when England skipper Eoin Morgan handed him the ball in the World Cup final Super Over, Archer said: "I wasn't sure until I had to go down there and warm up.

"That doesn't mean I didn't want it, I just didn't think I was in a position to volunteer. I was just coming into the team, I'd played the least amount of games in the squad. I didn't think it was my time to volunteer," he said.

"It was the only Super Over of the whole tournament, I never actually thought about it or planned for the situation, it just happened."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jofra Archer World Cup medal
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp