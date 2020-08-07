STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni resumes nets in Ranchi

In absence of bowlers due to the shutdown, Chennai skipper makes do with bowling machines at JSCA indoor facility ahead of IPL

Published: 07th August 2020 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni has not played a competitive match since the World Cup last July

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fans have been waiting anxiously to watch MS Dhoni in action ever since the IPL Governing Council announced that the tournament will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Dhoni, who has not played a competitive match since India’s World Cup semifinal exit last year, had started training at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium with his CSK teammates in March when the pandemic led to the postponement of the tournament.

Since returning to Ranchi, the former India captain has spent most of his time at home with occasional visits to his farmhouse. As the dates of the league are out now, Dhoni too has decided to wield the willow and get back into the groove. The three-time IPL winning captain and multiple-time finalist is back at the nets. This is happening in Ranchi and in absence of bowlers due to the shutdown, the former India skipper is making do with bowling machines.

“He visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using bowling machine,” a Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) office-bearer confirmed to this daily on condition of anonymity. “He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since.” Given the hype that surrounds his every move and secrecy he maintains, it’s not a surprise that no one knows Dhoni’s schedule. “I honestly don’t know what are his plans or whether he will come back for training. We only know he has visited the facility for practice,” said the official.

Before the lockdown, Dhoni was a regular visitor to the JSCA complex. His routine included training at the gym and having nets. He also inaugurated a pitch around that time. However, he stopped visiting the facility once the lockdown came into effect. As confirmed by team CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, the team will assemble in Chennai before leaving for UAE after August 20 so that they can have three weeks of practice ahead of the event. Given the long layoff he has had, the 39-year-old might have a few more training sessions in his hometown before joining the team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MS Dhoni IPL
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp