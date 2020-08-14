STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

No. 4 ideal position for Dhoni in IPL, says excited CSK batting coach Mike Hussey

In an exclusive chat from Australia, Hussey also insists that being in a bio-bubble may not be easy. Excerpts...

Published: 14th August 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey is upbeat about his team's chances in the IPL to be held in the UAE. He is excited that the tournament is finally happening but insists that being in a bio-bubble may not be easy.

In an exclusive chat from Australia, the former Aussie batsman says MS Dhoni is ideally suited to bat at No 4, but adds that the middle-order should be flexible. Excerpts...

How excited are you that the IPL is finally happening?

Very excited about the tournament going ahead and interested to see how it will all go with no crowds and staying in a strict bio secure bubble.

CSK will have a short camp in Chennai but players will be rusty. Your suggestions to shed the  rustiness...

Just get in there (ground) and do the hard work. We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task.

Weather in the UAE is similar to Chennai. Do you think it is an advantage for your players?

Not really that easy as everybody thinks. Every player will have to go there and adapt to the  conditions.

Many players practise a variety of shots to prepare for T20s. What will be your method?

Aerial shots could be one of them.

Many feel that batting depth is one of CSK's strengths. Do you agree?

Yes, of course, batting is our strength, but I feel we have a well balanced team that covers all the skill sets well.

Ever since S Badrinath left and later retired, CSK have not found a player to fill in that slot. Who do you believe can play that role in that slot?

Not sure yet what the make-up of the team will be. Just focused on the preparation phase at the moment.

Which position is ideal for Dhoni to bat?

No 4 is ideal for Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the  situation.

Bio-bubble and lots of protocols to follow. Will it be easy for the players?

No. It will definitely not be easy, but we must be disciplined and stick to the rules for the benefit of everyone's health and for the benefit of the tournament.

Without fans and public, will the team play with the same intensity?

Fans are a huge support base for us. Because of the situation, crowds won't be there. But I believe we will play with the same intensity.

Finally, what is CSK's mantra for success?

We don't really have one mantra for success. We work together as a team and try to create an  environment that allows players to play at their best.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2020 MS Dhoni Mike Hussey
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp