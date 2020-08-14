No. 4 ideal position for Dhoni in IPL, says excited CSK batting coach Mike Hussey

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey is upbeat about his team's chances in the IPL to be held in the UAE. He is excited that the tournament is finally happening but insists that being in a bio-bubble may not be easy.

In an exclusive chat from Australia, the former Aussie batsman says MS Dhoni is ideally suited to bat at No 4, but adds that the middle-order should be flexible. Excerpts...

How excited are you that the IPL is finally happening?

Very excited about the tournament going ahead and interested to see how it will all go with no crowds and staying in a strict bio secure bubble.

CSK will have a short camp in Chennai but players will be rusty. Your suggestions to shed the rustiness...

Just get in there (ground) and do the hard work. We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task.

Weather in the UAE is similar to Chennai. Do you think it is an advantage for your players?

Not really that easy as everybody thinks. Every player will have to go there and adapt to the conditions.

Many players practise a variety of shots to prepare for T20s. What will be your method?

Aerial shots could be one of them.

Many feel that batting depth is one of CSK's strengths. Do you agree?

Yes, of course, batting is our strength, but I feel we have a well balanced team that covers all the skill sets well.

Ever since S Badrinath left and later retired, CSK have not found a player to fill in that slot. Who do you believe can play that role in that slot?

Not sure yet what the make-up of the team will be. Just focused on the preparation phase at the moment.

Which position is ideal for Dhoni to bat?

No 4 is ideal for Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation.

Bio-bubble and lots of protocols to follow. Will it be easy for the players?

No. It will definitely not be easy, but we must be disciplined and stick to the rules for the benefit of everyone's health and for the benefit of the tournament.

Without fans and public, will the team play with the same intensity?

Fans are a huge support base for us. Because of the situation, crowds won't be there. But I believe we will play with the same intensity.

Finally, what is CSK's mantra for success?

We don't really have one mantra for success. We work together as a team and try to create an environment that allows players to play at their best.