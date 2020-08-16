MS Dhoni's native village and people of Uttarakhand urge him to help youth

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After former Indian Cricket team captain announced retirement from International cricket on Saturday, people of his family's native village Lwali and elsewhere in Uttarakhand appealed him to return to his native state and help youth battle unemployment.

Hayat Singh, his distant cousin who wants a stadium in his village on his younger brother's name recalling his visits to Lwali village said, "We all know him as our own 'Mahi'. He used to play long helicopter shots then also. His shots were so long that usually we could not find the ball. Now he will have time so we urge him to do something for the youth of the village and Uttarakhand."

His relatives and residents of his family's native village also expressed surprise over his sudden retirement. "We are all shocked as hee has more cricket left in him. We think he should have played more," said Dinesh Dhoni, the village pradhan.

Recalling his last visit in winters of 2004 in a relative's wedding in Lwali, Hayat Singh added, "He was as cool and calm you see him in the television and used to like pahadi food. And of course lots of cricket and helicopter shots. We have had never seen anyone in our local tournaments like that."

Ramesh Bhatt, media advisor of Uttrakhand Chief Minister took it to Twitter to appeal to Dhoni to help youth of Uttarakhand.

He wrote on his Twitter, "MS Dhoni's family is from Lwali village of Almora. Now that he is retired, he should come back to his native place and inspire the youth to join self-employement efforts of honorable Chief Minister."

Native village of MS Dhoni's family, Lwali in Almora, Uttarakhand.

Lwali, native village of Dhoni's family from where his father Pan Singh left in 70s to work in a steel factory in Ranchi still awaits development. Around 75 kms from Almora district headquarters, the village has been plagued by lack of facilities resulting migration.

Dinesh Dhoni, pradhan of the village says that in year 2003-04 around 40 families lived in the village with population of over 250 which has now been reduced around 100. "Main issue is lack of employment and livelihood offers. We have to either walk 5kms taking a short route to the nearest market or take a long motorable route of 15-20kms ro reach Jaiti, local market and tehsil," said the pradhan.

Sanjana Mehta (28), a resident of Dehradun and big fan of 'Captain Cool' said, "He is an icon and inspiration for us. Uttarakhand youth has a lot of potential in sports, athletics. I would request Captain Dhoni to help our youth. He is also an officer in Territorial Army of the Indian Army. Many from Uttarakhand join the armed forces and more want to join. He can help those who do not have facilities and resources to realize their potential."

MS Dhoni's family's ancestral home in Lwali village, Almora district in Uttarakhand.

In year 2016 when biopic of the World Cup winning captain :MS Dhoni: An Untold Story' was released, residents could not watch the film as nearest cinema hall was atleast 110kms away in Haldwani city in Nainital district.

The residents said that parents of Dhoni often visit the village as relatives still reside there. The former captain last visited the village in year 2003.

Ghanpat Singh, Dhoni's uncle who migrated to Haldwani city from village 6-years back said he watched the film in a cinema hall in Haldwani. Rest of the youths and people managed to get pirated copies on mobiles to watch his biopic which was procured by travelling more than 100kms to Haldwani city.