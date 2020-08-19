STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI willing to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni, says official

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, too, agreed on holding a proper farewell match for the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

Published: 19th August 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulls up the stumps. (Photo | AFP)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulls up the stumps. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former India captain MS Dhoni, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said the board will speak to Dhoni, during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, and plan accordingly.

"There is no international series right now, maybe after IPL we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation and he deserves all the respect. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it," the official said.

Asked if they had any word with Dhoni as of yet, the official said, "No, but surely we will speak to him during the IPL and that would be the right place to get his opinion about a match or series. Well, there will be a proper felicitation ceremony for him no matter if he agrees on it or not. That will be our honour to felicitate him."

Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal, too, agreed on holding a proper farewell match for the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman.

"I would be really happy if the BCCI hosts a match for Dhoni. He is a legendary player and you can't let him go just like that. His fans would want to see him again in action," Lal told IANS.

"IPL is happening in the UAE and everybody will be glued to their screens to watch him play. But the board can host a series in India too, so that people can see him live in the stadium (obviously after this pandemic gets over)," he added.

Earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also sought a farewell match for the former Indian captain. Soren had made an appeal to the BCCI, saying that Jharkhand would be the host.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 played a role in Dhoni's retirement: Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhoni led Team India to title victories in the ICC WT20 (2007), ICC World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013). He made an unforeseen announcement with a simple social media post on country's 74th Independence Day.

The former Indian cricket captain did not play competitive cricket after the 2019 World Cup defeat to New Zealand and he put an end to all the speculation over his international future on August 15. However, Dhoni, like quite a few India cricket greats, has bowed out without a farewell match at the international level.

Dhoni, who is currently in Chennai, is all set to continue playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, starting from September 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI farewell match MS Dhoni
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp