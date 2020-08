Two South Africa, one U-19 Bangladesh cricketer test positive for COVID-19

By PTI

JOHANNESBUG: Two players of the South African men's cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a specially-arranged culture camp, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), though, did not disclose the names of the two players, according to 'ESPNCricinfo'.

CSA had conducted 50 tests on players and support staff before the team's culture camp in Skukuza from August 18 to 22.

The camp, focussing on the team's "identity, environment and performance goals", features 32 players.

"The testing is in line with fulfilling the organisation's obligation and commitment to control the spread of the virus," the CSA said in a press release.

"There were no replacements made for the two players who tested positive.

All those unable to attend the camp will join the proceedings virtually.

" The two players will miss the camp as they have sent into isolation as per the protocols.

The culture camp was organised amid increasing racial polarisation in South African cricket, which, once again, came to the fore in the wake of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

While some like former pacer Makhaya Ntini favoured a more outspoken approach by narrating their experiences, a few others downplayed racism in South African cricket.

The BLM movement gained worldwide traction after an African-American George Floyd was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, USA earlier this year.

It has found support from some of the top athletes, including cricketers, and sporting organisations in the world seeking to end racial discrimination.

CSA had conducted COVID-19 tests before the training camp for South Africa women's team in July, when three members and support staff had tested positive.

A Bangladeshi under-19 cricketer, Iftekhar Hossain, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be in isolation for a week, according to a report.

A report in 'ESPNcricinfo' stated that Hossain returned positive during the second batch of tests at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium's academy building on Monday.

He was among 15 cricketers tested by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) ahead of their month-long camp which starts on Sunday.

"We have had one positive case, and his name is Iftekhar Hossain. He will now be in isolation under the BCB's medical protocol. He is healthy but he is being closely monitored," BCB's game development manager MA Kaysar said.

"We will provide him with everything during his isolation and the next course of action will be decided by the BCB's medical team.

"The first batch of 15 players arrived at the academy on August 15, were tested the following day, and when all were found negative, were sent to BKSP, the sports institute situated 36km from Mirpur. The same plan was followed for the second batch, except Hossain."

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza had earlier tested positive for the deadly virus before recovering completely.