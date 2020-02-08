Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar gears up to 'come out of retirement' and face Ellyse Perry

Published: 08th February 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2020 01:17 PM

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar will come out of retirement for one over to face Ellyse Perry on Sunday during the Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

In the innings break during the England-Australia match, Perry will be bowling one over to Tendulkar with her team-mates at the boundary fence.

The challenge was laid down by Perry on Twitter on Saturday and in the video, she said: "Hey Sachin, it's awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match".

"I know you're coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break".

Tendulkar, was quick to respond to the challenge, saying: "Sounds great Ellyse," said the 46-year-old, who will coach the Ricky Ponting-led side. "I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury). Hope we can generate enough money for this cause, and to get me out there in the middle".

Bushfire Bash was originally slated to be played at Sydney today but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of Big Bash League.

It will be now played on Sunday, February 9 at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

The match will be played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. It will be played between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine

The Bushfire Bash exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.

Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings.

