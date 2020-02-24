Home Sport Cricket

Lungi Ngidi wants technology in place to decide front-foot no balls

In the match between Australia and RSA, Ngidi was called by the on-field official for over-stepping during the 16th over but replays showed his foot had landed behind the line.

Published: 24th February 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates dismissing Australian batsman Alex Carey during the second T20I. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PORT ELIZABETH (South Africa): South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi said that he would love to see technology determining front-foot infringement in international matches.

His remark came after South Africa's 12-run win over Australia in the second T20I. The win enabled the Proteas level the three-match series.

In the match between Australia and South Africa, Ngidi was called by the on-field official for over-stepping during the 16th over but replays showed some part of the fast bowler's foot had landed behind the line.

The incorrect call by the umpire cost the Proteas an extra run and handed Australia a free hit.

"That obviously could change a whole game if it goes against you. That's the way the game works; once the call is made, that's what's happening. With the technology, obviously that's something we'd love to come in. It makes the game fair for everyone," cricket.com.au quoted Ngidi as saying.

In the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, the third umpire has been tasked with calling the front-foot no-balls.

ICC's umpires and referees head Adrian Griffith has already said that once the World Cup trials finish, it will be up to the ICC's member nations to approve the technology for use in all international matches.

Australia and South Africa will now take on each other in the third T20I on Wednesday, February 26 at Cape Town. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lungi Ngidi no ball T20 cricket South Africa vs Australia
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp