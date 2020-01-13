Home Sport Cricket

Both Dhawan and Rahul can play, I might bat lower down, indicates skipper Kohli

With vice-captain Rohit Sharma an automatic pick, the team management is left with tough choice of selecting either Dhawan or Rahul in the XI.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match against Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai Monday Jan. 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: India captain Virat Kohli indicated at dropping himself down the batting order to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the playing XI against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series starting Tuesday.

But the skipper sees no reason why both can't play together.

"Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. You obviously want to have the best players available and then chose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field," Kohli said on the eve of the match.

Asked if he would he be happy to bat lower down the order, Virat said, "Yeah, big possibility. I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat," said the skipper.

For Kohli, it is more important as to what kind of leadership legacy he leaves behind rather than chase personal glory.

"Being the captain of the team, it is my job to make sure that the next lot is also ready. A lot of the other people might not look at it that way, but your job as a captain is not only to look after the team right now but also to prepare a team that you leave behind when you eventually pass it onto someone else," he added.

TAGS
KL Rahul Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli India vs Australia First ODI
