BCCI ethics officer to examine conflict complaint against Virat Kohli

CHENNAI: Is Virat Kohli violating the BCCI’s conflict of interest rules? Going by a complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta, the India skipper is one of the three partners in a company which has links with another company that manages cricketers. BCCI ombudsman Justice (retd) DK Jain has said the complaint will be examined.

In his communication to the ombudsman under the heading “Complaint under BCCI Rule 39(2)(b) against Shri Virat Kohli Breaching BCCI Rule 38(4)”, Gupta said Kohli is occupying two posts. First as a “player” and second as a “contractual entity”.

“Virat Kohli is occupying two posts at a time in blatant violation to BCCI Rule 38(4) approved by the Supreme Court of India. As such, he must relinquish his one post at once,” wrote Gupta.

Documents submitted with the complaint show Kohli is a ‘designated partner’ of Cornerstone Venture Partners Llp, with Amit Arun Sajdeh and Binoy Bharat Khimji. This is a sister concern of Cornerstone, which manages sportspersons including India cricketers KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill and Kohli himself. Sajdeh and Khimji are in the management of Cornerstone, with two others.

Speaking to this daily, Justice Jain confirmed receiving Gupta’s communication. “It has reached the BCCI office and I will examine the complaint before deciding whether to issue a notice (to the respondent, Kohli in this case). We receive many complaints. Not all of them are maintainable. I have to go through this one before deciding if action should be taken or not,” said the BCCI ombudsman, who doubles up as the ethics officer.

A spokesperson on behalf of Cornerstone said they were aware of Gupta's complaint, but did not want to comment at the moment. A response from the company is expected at some stage.

“I humbly solicit Learned Ethics Officer to forthwith pass the order directing Shri Virat Kohli to give away one of his post, at once, in compliance to BCCI constitution dated 21.08.18 Rule Number 38(4),” Gupta wrote.

An active player’s association with a player management company might amount to conflict of interest, especially if he happens to be the captain. Although he is not a part of the selection committee, the captain’s opinions are considered before selecting the Indian team. The Kohli issue is complicated because of indirect links. The ombudsman’s decision is final.