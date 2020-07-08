STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup in September

Sourav Ganguly did not specify the reason for the cancellation of Asia Cup but its conduct was shrouded in uncertainty amidst the coronavirus panedmic.

Published: 08th July 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Asia Cup T20, which was scheduled to be held in September.

Pakistan had the hosting rights of the six-team continental event but it was expected to be held in the UAE.

"Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, jo September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled)," Ganguly told 'sports Tak' in an instagram live session.

The former India skipper did not specify the reason for the cancellation of the event but its conduct was shrouded in uncertainty amidst the coronavirus panedmic.

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet made any announcement regarding the tournament's cancellation.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan had earlier said that they will object to any change in the dates of the Asia Cup to accommodate the cash-rich IPL.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) met last month to decide on the road ahead for the continental event but no decision was taken.

India has the third largest load of coronavirus cases with more than 7.5 lakh infections reported so far.

In the same show, former skipper was asked about when the Indian team will be seen in action next.

The Virat Kohli-led team last played in March.

"It is tough to say now as no one knows when the virus situation improves. Our preparations are in place but we can only implement them on the ground. Stadiums are open but players are not going to train there because chances of getting infected are high," said Ganguly.

"So, we can start when situation improves and we are not in a hurry. Players' safety is paramount. It is tough when there is no cricket for five six months but it is a crisis. There is no target (for resumption), we are taking it day by day."

Takling about the IPL, Ganguly said: "I don't know about the IPL also, getting a window is important.

"T20 World Cup is there, the ICC is trying to make it happen as it generates a lot of revenue for them. Unless we get clear cut directions from the ICC, we can't say anything about the IPL."

Ganguly said if the T20 Word Cup in Australia is cancelled, the BCCI will put all its energies on staging the IPL.

The BCCI will lose around Rs 4000 crore if the league doesn't take place.

"It is a very important tournament for India. Our target is to host it in India across four-five venues. If not, then having it overseas is an option," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asia Cup Sourav Ganguly BCCI Asia Cup T20
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
A medic during collection of samples for COVID-19 diagnosis via rapid-antigen testing.(Photo | PTI)
Encouraging fall in Chennai's COVID-19 positivity rate, but can the trend hold?
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp