STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

When Sachin Tendulkar impressed Dilip Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev & co at nets

Vengsarkar said that he first got a taste of Tendulkar's talents when the Indian team was practicing in Mumbai ahead of a Test match against New Zealand in 1988.

Published: 13th June 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session.

Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Dilip Vengsarkar was captain of the Indian team when a teenager named Sachin Tendulkar was destroying bowling attacks in Mumbai's school cricket tournaments. Vengsarkar said that he first got a taste of Tendulkar's talents when the Indian team was practicing in Mumbai ahead of a Test match against New Zealand in 1988, which was to be Vengsarkar's 100th Test.

"'Actually, I had heard about Sachin because he was scoring heavily in inter-school matches. These tournaments are 100 years old (and) have given a lot of cricketers for Mumbai and for India," Vengsarkar said in a Facebook Live video interview with Sportskeeda.

"At the time I was India's captain, and I was about to play my 100th Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai. We were practicing there. Our coach Vasudev Paranjpe was very impressed with Sachin, and he said, 'look at this boy, he's an exceptional talent'. I told him 'I can look at him later, not now'. But he insisted.

"So he got him on the ground, I had to see him bat at the nets. I requested Kapil Dev, Arshad Ayub, Maninder Singh, Chetan Sharma to bowl to him. They were like 'what is this thing like. Why should we bowl to an U-15 kid'," Vengsarkar said.

The 64-year-old said that the bowlers finally agreed to bowl to Tendulkar and the youngster impressed him.

"So I told them he has been scoring runs in school tournaments, so we have to see him how we bats. So he batted. Hats off to those bowlers, they were established cricketers, but still they said they will bowl for a while. But Sachin was so impressive, he played so well."

He then revealed that he then pushed for the teenaged Tendulkar to be picked in the Mumbai team during a selection meeting that evening.

"The same evening, we had a selection meeting to pick the Bombay team. I attended the meeting. I told them about Sachin. 'I just saw him bat, he's very good. So, pick him in the 15-member squad'

"They said 'it's too early for him. If he gets injured, we will be blamed. So we will wait for a while'. I said you keep him in the 15-member squad so that he is around the team and can learn the atmosphere of the team'," he recalled.

Vengsarkar added that Tendulkar started seizing opportunities as and when they came his way and he made it to the Indian team by the next year. "In Duleep Trophy, he got a hundred. In Irani Trophy, he got a hundred. Then we went to Pakistan in 1989, and there came Sachin Tendulkar, and the rest is history," he said.

Tendulkar would go on to be widely recognised as the greatest batsman since Don Bradman. He retired from the international game as the highest run-scorer of all time and the only batsman to score more than 30,000 international runs and 100 centuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dilip Vengsarkar Sachin Tendulkar Kapil Dev
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp