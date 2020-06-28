STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England spinner Jack Leach wants to be remembered for his bowling

Leach provided the invaluable last-wicket support as all-rounder Ben Stokes lead England to a stunning Ashes Test victory against Australia at Headingley.

Jack Leach. (Photo | AP)

Jack Leach. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SOUTHAMPTON: England spinner Jack Leach said that he wants to be remembered for his bowling because he is picked in the side as a first-choice spin bowler.

Leach provided the invaluable last-wicket support as all-rounder Ben Stokes lead England to a stunning Ashes Test victory against Australia at Headingley.

"I pride myself on my bowling because that's why I've been picked in the team - I want to be bowling teams out on the last day, and remembered for that - but obviously everyone wants to talk about Headingley, and it'll be hard for people not to remember that," ESPNcricinfo quoted Leach as saying to reporters via videolink.

"I probably overthink at times, and that's a mental thing that I've been working hard on. In my best moments, there hasn't been a lot going through my mind. I think back to when I was out there with Stokes, and how focused I felt. It was a simple focus on what I was trying to do, and I want to apply that to my bowling as well - find that headspace where I can give my absolute best," he added.

The 29-year-old has played 10 Tests and had 34 wickets at an average of 29.02. Leach has proven to be a steady performer with the ball for England. The spinner has also scored 220 runs including 92 against Ireland.

"It is a little bit strange, but I guess those moments make you want to stay in the team. I'll be in the team longer if I bowl well, but if I keep getting remembered for batting innings, I'll take that because I'll be doing something right if I'm playing a lot," Leach said.

Leach will get a tough fight for a spot in the side against West Indies from Moeen Ali, Aman Virdi and Matt Parkinson.

"We've got five really good spinners. It feels like there's everything to play for. There's lots of competition throughout the squad and spin is no different. It's about us all working together to be at our best. It's up to the selectors and not up to us who takes that spot, but I'm so glad to see Mo back as well. When he's at his best, he's an unbelievable player," Leach said

International cricket has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the action is set to resume in July as England and West Indies will take on each other in the three-match Test series.

The first Test of the series will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton from July 8.

