Will show them when they come to India: Virat Kohli to teammates

By IANS

CHRISTCHURCH: India skipper Virat Kohli is always in the news, be it for his swashbuckling batting or his on-field antics. And this time round he has been heard telling his teammates that they will show the Kiwis their place when they tour India.

With New Zealand looking comfortable while chasing India's total on the third morning, the Indian skipper was heard shouting to his teammates: "Jab India mein yeh log aayengey, tab dikha doonga (When they will come to India, we will show them)."

The statement sparked controversy as fans felt it was not a true gesture as a sportsman.

Kohli also had a fiery exchange with a journalist who asked him to tone down his aggression following India's crushing defeat in the second and final Test at the Hagley Oval.

India lost the Christchurch Test by seven wickets on Monday, thus suffering from their first-ever whitewash under Kohli and in the post-match presser, the Indian skipper was asked about his on-field antics during the match which didn't go down too well with the 31-year-old cricketer.

Kohli was seen giving an angry send-off to Kiwi batters and animatedly celebrating the fall of wickets during the first two sessions on the second day. On one particular instance, Kohli was even seen using an expletive towards the crowd.

One of the journalists asked Kohli: "Virat, what's your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at (Kane) Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don't you think you should set a better example on the field?"

The Indian skipper got riled up with the question and told the reporter: "I am asking you the answer."

"You need to find out exactly what happened and then come up with a better question, I have spoken with the match referee, you cannot come here with half knowledge. Thank you."

This was not the first time that Kohli lost his cool in press conferences after India defeats.

After the first Test as well where India lost by 10 wickets in Wellington, Kohli -- while replying about India's batting failures -- had said that there are a lot of people who want to get into their head knowing they are a side "who can beat anyone anywhere" by making "too much out of" loss at the Basin Reserve.

In 2018, he had lashed out at a journalist after the 1-4 Test series defeat in England.