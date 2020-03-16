STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19 threat: Pakistan-Bangladesh Karachi Test, lone ODI postponed indefinitely

Pakistan has postponed next month’s test match and a one-day cricket international against Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 16th March 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

The Pakistan Cricket Board earlier Friday decided to shorten the PSL by four days, and play all remaining games in empty stadiums in Karachi and Lahore as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

The Pakistan Cricket Board earlier Friday decided to shorten the PSL by four days, and play all remaining games in empty stadiums in Karachi and Lahore as a precautionary measure against the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9-5.

"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment," the PCB said in a statement.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24.

The Sindh province, where Karachi is located, has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan -- around 75.

The PCB has already been forced to revise the Pakistan Super League schedule and reduce its duration.

The decision to hold remaining matches behind closed doors in Karachi and Lahore after several foreign players left for home because of the travel issues due to the pandemic.

On Monday the PCB announced that two Australian players -- Chris Lynn and David Wiese -- and Sri Lankan leg-spinner, Seekkuge Prasanna had left for home.

The semi-finals of the PSL will be held in Lahore in an empty Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday while the final is on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Pakistan-Bangladesh
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp