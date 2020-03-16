COVID-19 threat: Pakistan-Bangladesh Karachi Test, lone ODI postponed indefinitely

By PTI

KARACHI: The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 9-5.

"The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment," the PCB said in a statement.

The first Test of the series was played in Rawalpindi from February 7-10, which Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

The PCB has also indefinitely postponed the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament, which was scheduled to start from March 24.

The Sindh province, where Karachi is located, has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan -- around 75.

The PCB has already been forced to revise the Pakistan Super League schedule and reduce its duration.

The decision to hold remaining matches behind closed doors in Karachi and Lahore after several foreign players left for home because of the travel issues due to the pandemic.

On Monday the PCB announced that two Australian players -- Chris Lynn and David Wiese -- and Sri Lankan leg-spinner, Seekkuge Prasanna had left for home.

The semi-finals of the PSL will be held in Lahore in an empty Gaddafi stadium on Tuesday while the final is on Sunday.