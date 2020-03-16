STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohit Sharma only player capable of scoring 200 in T20s: Brad Hogg

Rohit Sharma's highest score in T20s is 118 but he holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs when he made 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Published: 16th March 2020

Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has said that India's star opening batsman Rohit Sharma is the one who is most likely to score a double ton in T20s. Hogg said this in a tweet while answering questions from fans on social media.

"Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground," Hogg tweeted when the fan asked him who he thinks will be the first to achieve the milestone.

Australian captain Aaron Finch is the batsman who has come closest to achieving the feat when he smashed 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018. It remains the highest individual score in T20 internationals while Chris Gayle's 175 off 66 balls for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 season of the Indian Premier League is the highest in T20s overall.

Rohit Sharma's highest score in T20s is 118 but he holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs when he made 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014. He is also the only player to have scored a double ton in ODIs more than once in his career, having done so a total of three times.

