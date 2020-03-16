Social distancing hasn't caught up with Chennai yet, says R Ashwin

By IANS

CHENNAI: Ace India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been left disappointed with the way Chennai people have been handling themselves in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing has been recommended by the health agencies in light of coronavirus pandemic which has taken the entire world by storm. However, Ashwin is convinced that the people in the Tamil Nadu capital are not practising the drill as they either believe summers would curtail the coronavirus or they have faith that nothing will happen to them.

"Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn't seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia," Ashwin tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli called on people to "stay safe and vigilant" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. "Let's stay strong and fight the COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli had tweeted last week.

Till now, 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country and two people have also their lives. As per the health ministry website, one person in Tamil Nadu has been reported to have contracted the infection.