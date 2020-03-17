Kaushik double ton puts Rovers in command  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Riding on M Kaushik Gandhi’s double century (224), Jolly Rovers posted 477 for 9 in 100 overs against Swaraj CC on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league at IIT Chemplast grounds. This is Gandhi’s fifth ton of the season. Gandhi and Aparajith (76) added 174 runs for the third wicket in 37.1 overs. During the course of their partnership, both of them completed 1000 runs this season.

Brief scores: At TI-Murugappa: Grand Slam 400 in 100 ovs (S Lokeshwar 125, Bhargav Merai 108, D Prashanth Prabhu 26, Manav Parakh 50 n.o, M Abhinav 26; VR Mohammed Taha 3/106, Siddarth S Ahhuja 3/90) vs MCC. At VB Nest: India Pistons 161 in 55.3 ovs (Rajat Paliwal 57; R Ashwin 5/50, Affan Khader 3/42) vs MRC ‘A’ 142/6 in 42 ovs (S Arun 25, R Srinivasan 44, K Srikar Bharat 30; L Sathiyannaarayan 4/45).

M Kaushik Gandhi

At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 477/9 100 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 224, B Anirudh Sitaram 25, B Aparajith 76, R Sathish 34, R Nilesh Subramanian 39, Muhammed Adnan Khan 34; B Praanesh 3/123, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/113) vs Swaraj. At IC-Guru Nanak: Globe Trotters 385 in 98.4 ovs (K Mukunth 43, R Audhi Sachin 72, Sanvir Singh 67, Sumant Jain 87, U Sushil 30, Akash Sumra 30; Rahil Shah 5/115, M Mohammed 3/82) vs Vijay CC. At SSN: AG’s Office 214 in 86.2 ovs (Adhithya Raghuraman 30, S Parameeswaran 116; Ashwath Mukunthan 5/72, S Ajith Ram 4/39) vs Young Stars 27/2 in 11 ovs. At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Alwarpet 218 in 65.2 ovs (B Sai Sudharsan 45, Ruturaj Gaikwad 110 n.o; M Poiyamozhi 6/62) vs Nelson 69/1 29 ovs (G Hanuma Vihari 50 batting).

Mukesh shines

D Mukesh’s 4 for 11 propelled Jeppiaar SRR Engineering College to hammer New Prince Shree Bhavani College of Engineering and Technology by 120 runs in the Chengalpattu District Cricket Association inter-college T20 tournament played at Sumangali grounds, Santosapuram. Batting first, Jeppiaar posted 188/7 in 20 overs.In reply, New Prince Shree Bhavani College were bundled out for 68 runs.

Brief scores: Jeppiaar SRR Engineering College 188/7 in 20 ovs (G Udhaya Kumar 62, PS Bharanidharan 53, K Arun 32) bt New Prince Shree Bhavani College of Engineering and Technology 68 in 15.2 ovs (D Mukesh 4/11). Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University 155/3 in 20 ovs (G Santhosh 52 n.o) bt Rajeshwari Vedachalam Goverment Arts college 102 in 19.3 ovs (A Muralidharan 3/15). Sri Ramanujar Engineering College 112/7 in 20 ovs (S Vikram 28, JE Rahul 26) lost to Karpaga Vinayaga Institute of Dental Science 113/7 in 19.2 ovs (Prasanna Kumar 43; K Sriram 3/25). Quaid-e-Millath 100/9 in 20 ovs (Thamarai Selvan 51; R Vijay 3/9) lost to KCG College of Technology 101/ 8 in 19.2 ovrs (A Arun 37; Md Thameem Ansari 3/19).

Southern Railway win

Southern Railway defeated Income Tax 2-1 in a Super Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association held at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore.Results: Southern Railway 2 (Verma 16; Govthaman 52) bt Income Tax 1 (Arun Kumar 39). MoM: Praveen Kumar (Southern Railway).

Tennis meet postponed

The 24th Annual Turbo Energy Markers tennis tournament scheduled to be held from March 29th to April 4th has been postponed as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. The new dates will be informed by Tamil Nadu Tennis Association soon and will be updated in the website accordingly.