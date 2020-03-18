STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: India cricketers spread awareness to battle tough times

The cricketing world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak which means that the members of the Indian cricket team have got a break from their unrelenting schedule.

Published: 18th March 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team players during a practice session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa in Dharamshala. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team players. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The cricketing world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak which means that the members of the Indian cricket team have got a break from their unrelenting schedule. The second and third match of the ODI series against South Africa were called off due to the outbreak of the viral pandemic and away from the cricket field, the players have been posting messages and updates on social media.

Captain Virat Kohli said, "Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone."

His limited overs deputy Rohit Sharma posted a video of himself in which he asked people to be "a little smart, a little proactive" and inform the nearest medical authorities as soon as they get any symptoms. He also lauded the efforts of medical professionals who have been in the frontline of the battle against the virus.

Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has posted a series of tweets. He first said, "Sad to see everything coming to a standstill due to the #coronavirus. A big salute to the doctors, nurses & the police who are working round the clock to help people" He then posted a photo of him reading a book with the caption, "Stay positive and Read!" Rahane later posted a video of himself in which he asked people to stay safe in the wake of the pandemic outbreak.

Ace Test spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged the people of Chennai to understand the importance of social distancing. "Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn't seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia," he tweeted.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said, "Urging everyone to stay safe, follow the precautionary measures suggested by the health authorities and in this difficult moment let's support each other. #coronavirus #COVID19"

Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a photo on his Instagram stories in which he is having a night out with a few friends while chinaman Kuldeep Yadav posted a statement in which he said: "The world today is going through a global crisis and my thoughts go out to those suffering in these difficult times. In this tough moment we all must come together, be united and be there for each other. A massive thank you to all the health professionals working tirelessly to make the planet a safer place."

Opening batsman KL Rahul said: "In these testing times let's stay strong and care for each other. Urging everyone to follow the instructions given by health experts and stay safe #coronavirus."

His fellow opener Mayank Agarwal said: "Wash your hands. Avoid crowded places whenever possible. Stay at home if you feel unwell. Don't believe every WhatsApp forward. Check @WHO for updates. Don't panic. Wash your hands. (Did I already say that?) Namaste."

