STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

South African cricketers told to self-isolate on return from aborted India tour

South Africa were to play three ODIs during the tour that was aborted after the washed out opening game in Dharamsala.

Published: 18th March 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

South Africa

South Africa cricket team (File | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: The South African cricket team has been asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days after returning midway from an ODI tour of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket South Africa's chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra, was quoted as saying that the players have been told to isolate themselves and will be tested for the deadly virus in case any symptoms show up.

"We have recommended the players social distance themselves from others and self-isolate for a minimum of 14 days. I think that is proper guidance to protect themselves, people around them, their families and their communities," he was quoted as saying by the media here.

"In that period, if any of them have symptoms or any other factors that is cause for concern, we will ensure this is investigated appropriately and managed accordingly with the protocols that are in place," he added.

South Africa were to play three ODIs during the tour that was aborted after the washed out opening game in Dharamsala.

India's tally of COVID-19 patients has crossed 100, including three deaths.

The global death count is nearing 8,000 while the number of infected is close to 200,000.

"Some of the players wore masks while we were travelling. Others decided not to wear masks  that was up to them. We were pretty isolated during travel and largely immunised from the outside world," said Manjra while describing the journey back.

The Proteas halted in Kolkata before heading back home.

"We have looked at the recommendations made for different countries by the World Health Organisation and other authoritative bodies.

We have since educated the players about the disease what it is, what it means, what its symptoms are," Manjra said.

"We have educated them on how to monitor themselves about temperature and the other symptoms that come with COVID-19. Our experts remain available to them, even after the tour," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19 South Africa
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp