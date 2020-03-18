STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vihari cracks double ton; AG’s Office and Alwarpet relegated  

Hanuma Vihari. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AN unbeaten double century by G Hanuma Vihari (202 n.o.) helped Nelson SC to bag a lead of 141 runs against Alwarpet CC in the drawn match of the TNCA Senior Division league played at Nelson-Wahe Guru grounds. 

Vihari was involved in two major partnerships. For the second wicket with Subramania Siva, he added 110 runs in 29 overs and for the unbroken third wicket with Anand, he raised 192 runs in 37.1 overs. 
Jolly Rovers (55 pts), Vijay CC (48), Globe Trotters SC (43) and Youngstars CC (35) are the four teams that have qualified for the semifinals. AG’s Office RC (18 pts) and Alwarpet CC (23) have been relegated to second division for the next season. 

Meanwhile, the TNCA has postponed the Senior Division league matches and all the lower division games till March 31st due to COVID-19, as per government notification.

G Hanuma Vihari scored an unbeaten
202 for Nelson SC on Tuesday

Brief scores: At TI-Murugappa: Grand Slam 400 drew with MCC 403/8 in 97.3 ovs (S Karthik 181, S Suresh Kumar 97, M Vishal 31; R Aushik Srinivas 3/116). Points: MCC 5 (31); Grand Slam 1 (27). At VB Nest: India Pistons 161 and 79/2 in 26 ovs (R Karthikeyan 36 n.o, S Guru Raghavendran 31) drew with MRC ‘A’ 320/8 decl in 81 ovs (R Srinivasan 44, K Srikar Bharat 30, R Rajkumar 74, Prerak Mankad 52, B Rahul 44 n.o; L Sathiyannaarayan 5/118). Points: MRC ‘A’ 5 (27); India Pistons 1 (28). At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 477/9 and 27/1 decl. in 11 ovs drew with Swaraj 114 in 46.2 ovs (A Venkatesh 27 n.o; DT Chandrasekar 3/40). Points: Jolly Rovers 5 (55); Swaraj 1 (28). At IC-Guru Nanak: Globe Trotters 385 drew with Vijay 190 in 60.2 ovs (L Suryapprakash 36, N Jagadeesan 28, J Kousik 28, KB Arun Karthick 37; Monish Satish 6/52). Points: Globe Trotters 5 (43); Vijay 1 (48). At SSN: AG’s Office 214 drew with Young Stars 206 in 62 ovs (Tushar Raheja 42, Ankur Julka 41, Adithya Ganesh 41, S Mohan Prasath 25; S Ashwath 7/71). Points: AG’s Office 5 (18); Young Stars 1 (35). At Nelson-Wahe Guru: Alwarpet 218 drew with Nelson 359/2 decl in 92 ovs (G Hanuma Vihari 202 n.o, V Subramania Siva 67, Anand Subramanian 67 n.o.). Points: Nelson 5 (29); Alwarpet 1 (23). 

Siva smashes century
M Siva’s century (118) came in handy for Gojan SBT to defeat Sindhi College by 39 runs in the quarterfinals of the 9th Thiruvallur DCA inter-college T20 tournament. Siva found able support in G Vigneshwar, who notched up 35 during his stay in the middle. The former also starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/22.TDCA has postponed further matches in this tournament and also it’s league matches until March 31 as a preventive measure against COVID-19. 

Brief scores: Quarterfinals: Mar Gregorious College 153/9 in 20 ovs (V Dinesh 35, S Surya 33; G Karthick 4/24) bt Jaya Engineering College 76 in 15.5  ovs (S Naveen 29; V Dinesh 4/3). Gojan SBT 180/6 in 20 ovs (M Siva 118, G Vigneshwar 35; R Abinesh 3/18) bt Sindhi College 141/7 in 20 ovs (R Ajith Kumar 27; M Siva 3/22). TJS Engineering College 132/6 in 20 ovs (N Siva Kumar 3/13) lost to LNG College Ponneri 134/2 in 13 ovs (N Siva Kumar 54; M Dinesh 54 n.o).

Tournaments postponed
The Chennai Hockey Association and the Chennai Volleyball Association have postponed all their league matches until March 31 due to coronavirus, as per the government order.

