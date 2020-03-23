STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI not sweating over IPL 2020 just yet even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The BCCI is well aware that if the tournament doesn't start by the first week of May, it will be curtains as far as this year goes.

IPL Trophy

Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as parts of India are witnessing a complete lockdown in the wake of growing coronavirus cases, the BCCI isn't sweating over the future of the IPL just yet. The world's most popular T20 league is suspended till April 15 and with the situation getting worse by the day, there is a strong chance of the tournament being scrapped altogether this year as there isn't any window available to host it later in the year.

After suspending the league 10 days ago, the BCCI hasn't had any further meetings. Even the franchises, apart from having a teleconference, are playing a patient game as the situation is not in anybody's control. As reported by Express, the IPL Governing Council has given the franchises five options with regards to starting the tournament. April 15, April 21, April 25, April 30 and May 5 are the options in front of them if the situation improves drastically.

However much of it will depend on the availability of the overseas players. There are concerns among the franchises that given the gravity of the pandemic, overseas players might not risk travelling here and with further strict measures in store, this edition of the IPL is in massive doubt.

Postponing the tournament to a later part of the year isn't practically possible because of the cramped calendar. England, West Indies and Australia have commitments in June and a T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in Australia in September-October. With other bilateral events in place, the BCCI is well aware that if the tournament doesn't start by the first week of May, it will be curtains as far as this year goes.

Several events have already been postponed or cancelled across the world. Euro 2020 has been postponed to next year and the Tokyo Olympics look set to be moved to a later date. Even the F1 calendar which was supposed to start in March is not due to kick off before June. 

