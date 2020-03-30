STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Umar Akmal not to challenge Pakistan Cricket Board's show cause notice on breaching anti-graft rule

The PCB Anti-Corruption officials had charged Umar with in two separate cases of not reporting an approach made to him to spot fix matches in the Pakistan Super League 5.

Published: 30th March 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Umar Akmal

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has decided against challenging the show cause notice issued to him by the Pakistan Cricket Board in which the governing body accused him of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

A source close to the batsman said he had submitted his reply to the show cause notice issued to him earlier this month and he had not challenged the charges against him. "Umar has not challenged the charges and admitted that he made a mistake in not following the adopted procedure in such cases," the source said.

The PCB Anti-Corruption officials had charged Umar with in two separate cases of not reporting an approach made to him to spot fix matches in the Pakistan Super League 5.

Umar, who was provisionally suspended on February 20 and barred from playing in the Pakistan Super League for his franchise Quetta Gladiators, has been charged for breaching Article 2.4.4 of PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.

ALSO READ| Suspended Umar Akmal asked to return payment for Pakistan Super League

"The code pertains to failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitation received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code,"

The Pakistan board had given Umar until March 31 to respond. According to the Anti-Corruption Code Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.

29-year-old Umar  has had a chequered career since making his debut in August, 2009 and has since just managed to play 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20 internationals despite making a century on Test debut. His last appearance came in last October during a home T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Umar who has a penchant for getting into trouble with the establishment was reprimanded and cleared in February just before the PSL for allegedly misbehaving with a trainer during a fitness test in Lahore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Cricket Board Umar Akmal Pakistan cricket Umar Akmal corruption Umar Akmal notice
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp