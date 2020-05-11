STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Challenge is to pick-up from where I left the game, says Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib was banned from all forms of the game for two years, one year of that suspended, in October 2019 for breaching ICC's Anti-corruption Code.

Published: 11th May 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shakib Al Hasan (File | AP)

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said it will be challenging for him to pick-up the game from where he left off when he finally returns to the field after serving his suspension.

Shakib was banned from all forms of the game for two years, one year of that suspended, in October 2019 for breaching ICC's Anti-corruption Code.

He can finally return to the game on October 29 this year and according to Shakib, the biggest challenge for him will be to reach the lofty standards he had set for himself before the enforced break.

Shakib was at his absolute best in the 2019 World Cup as he slammed 606 runs in 8 innings and also picked up 11 wickets. He slammed two centuries and five half-centuries during the group stage but failed to power the team into the knockouts.

"First of all, I want to return to the game. I will return to the game after 4-5 months," Shakib was quoted as saying by DW Bangla as per Cricbuzz.

"No other decision will be taken before that. The biggest challenge is to be able to start again from where I had stopped, that is what I'm expecting from myself.

"Wish I can start from where I ended up. That is the challenge for me, nothing else," he added.

Shakib was suspended for failing to report corrupt approaches and he said one has to sometimes pay for being ignorant. He also revealed his mental health took a beating during his time way from the game.

"I have realized that there are certain things that you just cannot take lightly due to ignorance and probably that is the biggest lesson I learnt during this time," Shakib said.

"It is very difficult time for me because at the back of the mind you always think that I am not playing or not being able to play. For me making sure that I am not depressed is extremely important as I am locked down in my house."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Anti-corruption Code
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nurses on duty at the coronavirus isolation ward pose for a photo at their station. (Photo | AP)
Good News: India has high coronavirus recovery rate, low death rate
Workers sort fruits at a wholesale market during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: AP's Chittoor grapples with Koyambedu headache
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp