BCCI’s standard operative procedures up for approval

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The BCCI is in the process of finalising standard operative procedures (SOP) for the resumption of cricketing activities. It has been learnt that the board’s medical team has prepared a list of dos and don’ts in the wake of the pandemic. Once approved, it will be circulated to the state associations. Before receiving it, the units can start opening practice facilities if state governments allow.

Even though the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that sports stadia and complexes can open without having spectators, most of the state governments are in favour of a lockdown up to May 31. The BCCI also wants the associations to follow the decisions taken by local authorities. Other than in certain districts of Andhra Pradesh, cricket will not resume in the next few days.

“In places where the state government has given the go-ahead, the associations don’t have to wait for the BCCI’s green light to restart activities. They can do it by following the health guidelines issued by their governments. The BCCI’s own SOP is in the process of being finalised. It will be shared with the associations in due course,” said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal.

The BCCI doesn’t have a dedicated medical team as such, but it has an anti-doping panel headed by Dr Abhijeet Salvi. The draft SOP has been prepared in consultation with Dr Salvi. At the moment, it is not clear whether it contains anything other than the standard dos and don’ts prescribed by state and central authorities.

Andhra to restart practice

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) will become one of the first state units to restart activities. “We have sent a circular to the district associations that are not in the red zone, saying that they can open their facilities for practice. It will happen in a day or two. For the other areas, we have to wait,” said ACA secretary Durga Prasad.

Associations in other states continue to stay in shutdown mode. In Tamil Nadu and Telangana, the state governments have said that sports facilities will be under lockdown until May 31. The association in Karnataka is in the process of taking a decision. The Kerala Cricket Association will have a meeting on June 1 to chalk out the course of action. It’s more or less the same in other parts of the country.