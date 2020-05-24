STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WATCH: Jemimah Rodrigues sings 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra'

BCCI posted a video on social media in which Jemimah Rodrigues can be see singing 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra' while also playing the ukulele.

Published: 24th May 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

By IANS

MUMBAI: With India under lockdown for close to two months now, Sundays are hard to distinguish from a mundane Monday with everyone staying indoors. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and with cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal earlier in the week, there is little to cheer about.

But India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, known for being fun loving, did her part by putting together a retro mashup which was shared on Sunday morning by the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

"Begin your Sunday on a musical note courtesy Lil J! Get ready to be mesmerized as our in-house rockstar @JemiRodrigues shows off her singing and ukulele skills," the BCCI said in a tweet.

The 19-year old Jemimah sung popular Bollywood numbers like 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Mein', 'Hai Aapna Dil To Awara' and 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge'. Jemimah, who was part of India's 85-run loss to Australia in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on March 8, was seen playing an ukulele.

Recently, in an interview to ESPNCricinfo on their Downtime Diaries series, Jemimah had spoken about a YouTube chat show, Double Trouble, started by her and India opener Smriti Mandhana.

"Every day we are either planning the next episode or shooting it. And there's also a podcast I do (with JP Duminy), so come to think of it, I don't think I've had a day so far in this period where I have not had anything to do. That's my life now," she had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Jemimah Rodrigues BCCI Chand Sa Roshan Chehra
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp