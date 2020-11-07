STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India had better batting line-up during Tendulkar's time than current one under Kohli: Former Pakistan captain Yousuf

Yousuf, himself a legendary batsman, also considers Tendulkar as the most complete batsman of his time, better than the likes of Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting.

Published: 07th November 2020 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Yousuf

Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Yousuf (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Yousuf rates the Indian batting line-up of Sachin Tendulkar's generation higher than the current one led by Virat Kohli, saying that quality of bowlers at those times was better than at present.

Yousuf, himself a legendary batsman, also considers Tendulkar as the most complete batsman of his time, better than the likes of Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting.

"Kohli, Sharma, Pujara, (KL) Rahul are all quality batsmen but if I compare, the Indian batting (line-up) of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Laxman, Ganguly was better," Yousuf said.

"You don't have that sort of bowling quality nowadays, cricket has changed a lot and things are different now," he said in an interview.

Talking about Tendulkar's batting, Yousuf said, "When I was playing for Pakistan there were many great batsmen in those days like Brian Lara, Pointing, Hayden but I always felt that Tendulkar was in every way the most complete batsmen."

He said India's bowling was not that strong when he was playing as compared to the current attack but batting was of top standard then.

The 46-year-old Yousuf, who has played 90 Tests and 288 ODIs between 1998 and 2010, said while he enjoyed watching Rohit Sharma, he always felt that Kohli was more serious, committed and hard working.

"Kohli is very committed that is why he is so successful and he has already got runs in every cricket playing nation. I felt captaincy had only made him a better player."

He also felt it unfair to make comparisons between Babar Azam and Kohli as the current India captain has much more experience and exposure.

"Kohli has played much more cricket than Babar who has only about three to four years of exposure in international cricket," said Yousuf who has scored 7530 Test runs at an average of 52.29.

"But yes, if you ask me to make a comparison based on where Kohli stood after the same number of matches that Babar has played, I would say Babar has done better."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muhammad Yousuf Virat Kohli Sachin Tendulkar
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp