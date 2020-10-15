STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam will remain an inspiration for generations to come: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar said that despite Dr Kalam's humble beginnings, he achieved the pinnacle in various fields.

Published: 15th October 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary saying that former President of India "will remain an inspiration for generations to come."

Tendulkar said that despite Dr Kalam's humble beginnings, he achieved the pinnacle in various fields. The legendary cricketer said that former president has shown us that by dreaming big and staying humble, one can develop "Wings of Fire" which will help us soar greater heights.

"Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam will remain an inspiration for generations to come. Despite his humble beginnings, he achieved the pinnacle in various fields. He has shown us that by dreaming big & staying humble, one can develop "Wings of Fire" which will help us soar greater heights," Tendulkar tweeted.

From being the people's President to spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles, late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has contributed to the development of the country in different spheres.

As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

For his work in the stream of science and politics, the 11th President was also awarded India's highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. He also earned the sobriquet 'Missile Man of India' for his role in the development of India's missile programmes.

Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.

Five years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Dr APJ Abdul Kalam
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp