Dr APJ Abdul Kalam will remain an inspiration for generations to come: Sachin Tendulkar

NEW DELHI: Former Indian batsman and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday paid tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary saying that former President of India "will remain an inspiration for generations to come."

Tendulkar said that despite Dr Kalam's humble beginnings, he achieved the pinnacle in various fields. The legendary cricketer said that former president has shown us that by dreaming big and staying humble, one can develop "Wings of Fire" which will help us soar greater heights.

"Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam will remain an inspiration for generations to come. Despite his humble beginnings, he achieved the pinnacle in various fields. He has shown us that by dreaming big & staying humble, one can develop "Wings of Fire" which will help us soar greater heights," Tendulkar tweeted.

From being the people's President to spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles, late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has contributed to the development of the country in different spheres.

As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

For his work in the stream of science and politics, the 11th President was also awarded India's highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. He also earned the sobriquet 'Missile Man of India' for his role in the development of India's missile programmes.

Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong when he collapsed and died from a cardiac arrest.

Five years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country.